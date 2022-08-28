Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
