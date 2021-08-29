For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
