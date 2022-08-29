This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
