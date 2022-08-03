Decatur's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
