This evening's outlook for Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
