Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
