This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
