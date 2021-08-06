This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a f…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The fo…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. The forecast calls for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …