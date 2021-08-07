Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.