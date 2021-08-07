This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a f…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. The forecast calls for…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…