 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News