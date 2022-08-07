Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
