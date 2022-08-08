For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
