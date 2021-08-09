Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.