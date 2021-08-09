Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Th…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expe…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The fo…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…