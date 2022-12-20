Central Illinois prepares for snow, ice and wind

DECATUR — Angie Jones had planned to leave for Tulsa, Okla., on Friday to spend Christmas with friends there, but when she heard the weather forecast, she decided to try to leave before the big storm hits.

There weren't a lot of options, but as of now, the Decatur resident has a flight booked on Thursday morning instead.

"I'm holding on to that and hoping for the best," Jones said.

Heather Herron and her family are in Tennessee and planning to head home to Decatur on Friday. They hope to make it home in time for Christmas Eve.

"If travel gets bad enough on our way home, we will stop for the night and finish the trip home Saturday," Herron said.

It’s not the holiday gift shopping that’s brought customers into Kenney’s Ace Hardware during the past few days.

“It’s because of the snow,” said co-owner Terry Kenney.

Shovels and snow blowers are hot on customers lists since a snow storm is in the forecast. “The last week or so we’ve had a lot more going out,” Kenney said. “We’ve got more coming in tomorrow.”

Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises’ chief meteorologist for the Midwest, said snowfall will likely be “pretty evenly distributed across Central Illinois” with the region seeing 3 to 7 inches on the ground and blowing through the air.

Five inches is the most likely amount for this part of Illinois, he said, noting in the Charleston-Mattoon area the totals could be closer to 3 inches and higher totals are more probable farther north.

A rain and snow mix will begin Wednesday night after midnight and transition sometime in the mid-afternoon Thursday with a “big surge of cold air,” Holiner said.

Temperatures won’t surpass freezing Thursday and by 5 p.m., “the temperatures are really going to start to tumble,” he said. The “feels like” temperatures will be below 0 with a windchill at -1, “and it’s going to keep going down.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a winter weather watch is scheduled to take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and expire at 6 a.m. Saturday, by which time the snowfall is expected to have stopped.

The watch includes more than two-thirds of the state, including Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

The most widespread and heavy snow is expected to fall Thursday evening, and as the winds pick up and the temperatures drop further, Friday morning could have the worst conditions of the storm for Central Illinois.

“Once the sun sets on Thursday, the winds are really going to ramp up and they're going to be increasing all night,” Holiner said.

The wind chill factor is estimated to be -30 with an actual temperature of -3 Friday morning.

“Unfortunately when we’re talking about wind chill that cold, any exposed skin could experience frostbite in just 20 minutes,” Holiner said Tuesday. “If you have to go out, absolutely cover up - the hat, the gloves. Do not leave any skin exposed.”

The strongest wind gusts could reach 55 mph around midday Friday. These high winds could cause power outages, as the gusts pull on power lines. Holiner notes residents might find their holiday decorations go missing if they are not tied down, secured or taken inside through the storm.

The snow is expected to slow to a stop by Friday, but cold temperatures and high winds will keep it blowing around affecting visibility on roadways.

Getting prepared

The National Weather Service and EMA advises people to prepare an emergency kit for the car, have cold weather gear ready and stay tuned for forecast updates as conditions evolve.

An emergency car kit for winter weather can include an ice scraper, portable shovel, flashlight and batteries, candle, lighter or matches, cat litter to improve tire traction, portable jump starter, cell phone charger, granola bars and blankets.

Holiner also advised residents to stay home and stay indoors if possible as travel conditions and exposure become dangerous.

“Just stay inside, wait it out and it will get better,” he said.

Saturday and Sunday will remain cold with some wind, keeping the wind chill below zero.

The cold temperatures will ensure Sunday is an official white Christmas, which is defined by the presence of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

The last time Central Illinois had a white Christmas was 2017 when, according to National Weather Service data, Springfield recorded 2 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, Decatur’s historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day is 23%, based on U.S. Climate Normals data.

Municipal Services for the City of Decatur begins preparing for winter weather in October, said Dan Mendenall, manager, and the plows and spreaders are ready to go.

"All of our drivers are prepared," he said. "We're just going to see what the weather brings us and we'll take care of it."

Parking restrictions on certain streets such as Main and Water streets begin when the snowfall reaches two inches, he said, and if that happens, notices will go out to the city's media outlets.

Even before the threat of snow and lower temperatures, Jeff Mueller, director of the Oasis Day Center, has seen an influx of people visiting the facility. “The need is going to grow as the weather gets colder,” he said.

On Monday, approximately 120 people visited Oasis in need of protection from the elements, a larger amount than normal. As the temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits, the staff is prepared for even more people. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. “Our afternoons are spent making sure all of our guys have a place to go out of the cold,” Mueller said.

Oasis staff are in contact with the Salvation Army for the men and Carriage House for the women. “There’s also a pop-up cold weather center being utilized by the Old King’s Orchard,” Mueller said. “They’re taking overflow from the others.”

Oasis is prepared for helping people get out of the winter weather during the day. “We’re going to be doing the same things we do every other day,” Mueller said. “Only with a greater number of people.”

The staff is stocked with toiletries and laundry supplies. However, coffee is always in need. Last year Oasis staff filled nearly 70,000 cups with coffee, Mueller said.

The population visiting Oasis is approximately 70% men and 30% female. The staff tries to supply winter outerwear. They said have plenty of women’s coats, but are in short supply of men’s coats.

During the cold weather the staff will provide outreach services by traveling through the city. “On a midnight shift, we make sure we don’t have anybody out there in jeopardy,” Mueller said.

If someone is outside and you are not sure if the person is homeless, Mueller suggests calling the Oasis at 217-422-3940. “We’ll do a welfare check just to be safe and to make sure nobody is wandering around and doesn’t know about us or can’t get to us,” he said.

