Central Illinois struggles to deal with heavy bout of snow

DECATUR — Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.

And the National Weather Service said it was all going to get worse before it gets better: the NWS Lincoln office issued a winter storm warning forecasting additional snow accumulations of seven to 16 inches through Thursday evening on top of the six to one foot expected to blanket the area Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The only thing that seemed to vary much amid the tundra-like conditions was what mix of precipitation communities were hit with.

In Coles County, Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said they’d seen a chunk of everything nasty: “I live in the northwest portion of Coles County and we’ve had some rain to where low-lying areas kind of flooded. The trees were kind of bowing down a little bit with the ice and now we’ve got the snow.”

Hilgenberg said schools throughout the county were shut down and had switched to remote learning while Eastern Illinois University had canceled all “face-to-face classes for the next two days if not the rest of the week.”

He said snow totals were predicted around eight to 12 inches and warned drivers to stay off the roads. He said Interstates 72 and 74 had been partially shut down. “We’re worried about drivers getting stranded on the interstates,” he added.

State Police reported widespread problems with interstate travel throughout the Central Illinois area. Lt. Jody Huffman, acting District 9 commander, said road conditions in Logan County were “especially slick and hazardous” Wednesday.

And Master Sgt. Mark Holley in State Police District 10 reported his troopers were dealing with “multiple jackknife semis” that were blocking Interstate 74 westbound and he urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

The city of Decatur declared a “Snow Emergency” Tuesday evening opening drivers to being fined and having their vehicles towed if they park on designated emergency snow routes.

Dan Mendenall, city Municipal Services manager, said he had 17 plow drivers working but it was hard to keep up with the rate the snow was falling. “Once we plow a route and go over to the next road, it’s snowing hard enough it just covers it back up,” he added.

“So we’re just rotating between the priority streets and trying to keep them plowed off.”

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root described county roads as “looking kind of bad” and said drivers who ventured out in the early stages of the storm would face issues getting home later.

“It’s continuing to snow and the wind is supposed to pick up and so some of those east-west roads are going to be snow-drifted,” he said Wednesday.

The sheriff said his deputies had dealt with a few stranded motorists but said most drivers had appeared to heed advice and stay home.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said he had seven drivers out on each work shift piloting either snowplows or motor graders and said it was hard keeping up with snow rates of almost an inch an hour.

“But we’ll be in 24 hours a day until we get things cleaned up,” he said

Bird said the best advice was for drivers to stay off the roads, but warned those who do venture out to beware routes that appear blown clear of snow. He said on some roads the snow cover had drifted clear to reveal an earlier layer of freezing rain that had fallen before the snow started.

“People are putting on their brakes and sliding right into the ditch,” he added. “It sounds counter-intuitive, but snow-covered roads actually have better traction for starting and stopping than that apparently nice and clear-looking pavement out there in the countryside.”

Shane McDermith, owner of Shaner’s 24-Hour Towing in Decatur, and his staff began retrieving cars from ditches at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. The excess of business caught up to the crew within a few hours. “We’re way behind,” McDermith said by late morning.

Although drivers may have started out early, they eventually ran into trouble with the heavy amount of snow and slick conditions. “People were getting out,” McDermith said. “Now they’re out and can’t get back.”

Most of the calls the towing company has responded to include vehicles in ditches along Interstate 72 and along Hwy. 51. “We’re getting some in-town stuff, but most of it’s on the interstate right now,” McDermith said by mid-morning.

To make their jobs easier, tow truck and snow removal crews are suggesting people stay home. McDermith explained to his customers they would have to wait nearly three hours before a tow truck would arrive to help them. Once they do finally reach the customers, the responses have been positive. “They are happy,” McDermith said.

With the small amount of staff, the work doesn’t expect to end until the snow does.

“The ones of us that are working are a little bit worn out already,” McDermith said. “But we’ll make it and get these people safe. That’s all we care about.”

The National Weather Service said the snow will fade out later Thursday and give way to bone-chilling cold with the Friday high predicted at 19 degrees and the low Friday night falling to minus one degree.

Additional information contributed by Herald & Review staff writer Donnette Beckett

