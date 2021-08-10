Dangerous temperatures forecast for today

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois until Tuesday evening.

The heat index is expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees across the area. According to meteorologists, high temperatures and humidity can cause heat illnesses to occur.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service stated. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside."

They also suggest rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Watch for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Meteorologists also expect thunderstorms to develop Tuesday afternoon, becoming more numerous through evening.

"The storms may become severe especially this evening, with a risk of damaging winds," meteorologists stated. "Locally heavy rain will also accompany the stronger storms, which may cause some flooding."

At least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois on Monday.

The weather service staff will survey storm damage to determine how strong each tornado was and how long each was on the ground, he said. Storm damage appears largely confined to trees and crops, with some damage to barns and other structures, including at least one residence which lost its roof.

More severe weather was possible late Tuesday afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, heat advisories remain in effect until Tuesday night across north-central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

