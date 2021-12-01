 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

