Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. To…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a c…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Decatur: Windy with rain early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. …