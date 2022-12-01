 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

