Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
