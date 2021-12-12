 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

