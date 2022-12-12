Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Models are suggesti…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. P…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…