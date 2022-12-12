Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.