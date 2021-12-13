 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

