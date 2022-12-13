Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.