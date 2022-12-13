Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. P…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks…