This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
