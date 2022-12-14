Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. P…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks…