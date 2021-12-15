Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.