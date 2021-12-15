Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
