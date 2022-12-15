Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
The rain has left the area, but snow showers are coming back and the chance will continue on Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out when snow is most likely and what the wind chill will be here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks…