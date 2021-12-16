This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
