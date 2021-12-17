Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
