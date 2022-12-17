 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

