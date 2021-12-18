 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

