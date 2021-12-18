Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
