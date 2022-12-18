Decatur's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The rain has left the area, but snow showers are coming back and the chance will continue on Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out when snow is most likely and what the wind chill will be here.
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
