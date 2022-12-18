 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

