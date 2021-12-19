For the drive home in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. M…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on th…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph…