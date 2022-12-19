This evening in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
