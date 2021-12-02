Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.