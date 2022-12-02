 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

