 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News