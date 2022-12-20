This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
