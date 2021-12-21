 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News