 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News