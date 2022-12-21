Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.