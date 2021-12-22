 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.



