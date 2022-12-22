For the drive home in Decatur: Windy with occasional snow showers this evening. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Decatur, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Severe winter weather conditions expected for the Midwest.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.
This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with tempe…
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
Decatur's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures …
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The Decatur…