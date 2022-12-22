Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Windy with occasional snow showers this evening. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Decatur, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.