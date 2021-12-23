This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
