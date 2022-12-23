This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Severe winter weather conditions expected for the Midwest.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.
This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with tempe…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Decatur's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The Decatur…