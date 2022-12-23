Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.