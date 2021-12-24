 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

