Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.