Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

