This evening in Decatur: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The are…
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.