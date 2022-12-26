 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

