Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.