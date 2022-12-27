 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News