Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Severe winter weather conditions expected for the Midwest.
This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with tempe…
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. …
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
This evening in Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bare…