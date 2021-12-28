Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

