Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.